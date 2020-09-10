R&B Snippets: Beyonce, Mary J. Blige & More!

PRPhotos.com

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z VACATION ON $2 MILLION YACHT: Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrated her 39th birthday last week, celebrated her special day on a $2 million yacht in Europe. The LANA vessel, which is described as one of the most luxurious superyachts in the world, is longer than a football field and sleeps up to 12 guests, not including the 34 crew members. According to TMZ, amenities include eight en-suite staterooms and seven VIP staterooms, plus a helipad, sun deck pool, gym, theater, spa and much more. The yacht, which was built in 2020, rents for about $2 million a week. In addition, Jay Z hired two private chefs from Italy’s Ristorante Quattro Passi to prepare a special birthday meal for his wife.

TAMAR BRAXTON'S BOYFRIEND DAVID ADEFESO SPEAKS: During an interview that was captured by The ShadeRoom, Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso speaks out on their recent domestic dispute. As previously reported, David filed a restraining order against Tamar, saying that he was attacked, while Tamar claimed that David was the aggressor and threatened her with a “murder-suicide.” David denied hitting Tamar, saying, “It's a complete an absolute falsehood. I never, ever, ever and never will put my hands on a woman. . . I've been a victim of domestic violence. Domestic assault. I've been attacked.” He said that he was attacked while he was driving with “a blow to my neck. In my jugular.” He said that at that moment, he called his mom and she started praying. He added that he learned that ” . . .after the blow, I was being secretly recorded. Something that is illegal.” He also revealed that his car was destroyed. Almost 30,000 in damage.”

MARY J BLIGE DOESN'T WANT TO DO A 'VERZUZ' BATTLE: Mary J. Blige says that she is not interested in being involved in a VERZUZ battle. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Mary said that she enjoyed Brandy and Monica's battle, but when asked if she would do one, she said, “No, I don’t wanna do a Verzuz. I don’t.” Fans have suggested that Mary engage in a VERZUZ battle with Toni Braxton, Mariah Carey or Faith Evans.