R&B Snippets: Beyonce, Ne-Yo & More!

BEYONCE TO ADDRESS THE GRADUATING CLASS OF 2020: Beyonce is set to address the graduating class of 2020 via YouTube Originals' Dear Class of 2020 event next month. Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, Bill & Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HITRECORD, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Janelle Monáe and more will join Beyonce for the event, which will kick off June 6th starting at 3 pm ET.

NE-YO'S WIFE CRYSTAL SMITH & MONYETTA SHAW REVEAL HOW THEY STARTED GETTING ALONG: Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith and his ex Monyetta Shaw had a candid conversation about their blended family. During the conversation, the two talked about how they mended their relationship. Crystal said, “She was still going through her emotions, and when I saw them two arguing to a point that I was not comfortable with them arguing with, a lot of people don’t know, I be riding for Mo, she knows. I didn’t like a certain situation, and so I DM you [Mo] for the first time like ‘Aye, let’s just meet up, and let’s figure this out cuz I don’t like the energy, and I don’t want that to be associated with me and your children.'” She added, "No matter what our kids have the best bond, so for me, the relationship between you and I is important. The underlying thing is, genuinely getting along and being friends.”

TWITTER REACTS TO CIARA'S HUSBAND WISHING STEPSON FUTURE A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Yesterday (May 20th) was Ciara and Future's son Future Jr.'s 6th birthday and CiCi, Future Ciara and Ciara's husband Russell Wilson all took to social media to with the young boy a happy birthday. Russell wrote, "My inspiration. My best friend. Full of Love, Joy & Grace. I thank Jesus for u & being able to lead & guide u. Your future is forever endless & I pray you swim into every opportunity & obstacle in life w/ this much Love & Enthusiasm. Happy 6th BDay Future! Daddy loves you! 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾."

TRIBUTE TO ANDRE HARRELL WILL AIR THIS SUNDAY: A tribute to Andre Harrell is set to air this Sunday. The memorial, dubbed Mr. Champagne and Bubbles — a nickname of Harrell’s — will feature tributes from Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Clarence Avant, Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, Robin Thicke and more. It will air commercial-free on BET, BET Jams, BET Soul and REVOLT TV.