R&B Snippets: Beyonce & R. Kelly!

REPORT: BEYONCE TO ANNOUNCE CLUB RENAISSANCE STADIUM TOUR TODAY: Sources say that Beyonce is set to announce her Club Renaissance Stadium Tour tomorrow (February 1st), with the pre-sale kicking off on February 6th.

R. KELLY FEELS 'NO RELIEF' AFTER PROSECUTOR KIM FOXX DROPS SEX ABUSE CHARGES: R. Kelly's attorney Jennifer Bonjean, said she’s “pleased” that Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx decided to drop sex abuse charges against her client. She said in a statement, “He only has one life to give. So I don’t know how many sentences upon sentences would satisfy people." She continued, “There is no real sense of relief. He is still fighting for his life. He is facing decades in prison."