R&B Snippets: Beyonce, R. Kelly & More!

PRPhotos.com

BEYONCE MAKES A SURPRISE APPEARANCE ON 'DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG':Beyonce made a surprise appearance on ABC's Disney Family Singalong last night. Queen Bey delived a rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.” She later told viewers, “Please hold on to your families tight. Be safe, don’t give up. We’re going to get through this, I promise.” Other stars that appeared on the show included Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera.

R. KELLY ASKS FOR PRISON RELEASE AGAIN AMID CORONAVIRUS: According to TMZ, R. Kelly has made a ssecond emergency plea to the New York court to release him from prison amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes ten days after the NY Federal Court shot down his previous request to be released pending trial, with the judge saying that there were “no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the MCC in Chicago.” Since her ruling, however, Kelly’s attorneys say in their emergency request filed Thursday (April 16) that the pandemic has now spread to the Chicago jail where the singer is being housed — and there are six confirmed cases. Kelly's lawyers have pleaded with the court to release him, arguing that their client is not a flight risk nor a danger to the community. They added that Kelly would also agree to wear an electronic monitoring device and to live “virtually within the sight line of the federal courthouse in Chicago.” If released on bond, the singer would live with his girlfriend Joycelyn Savage at a Chicago apartment complex and "would submit to any conditions that this court saw fit, including home incarceration." The Illinois court has not yet ruled on Kelly’s request.

SUMMER WALKER AND LONDON ON DA TRACK CALL IT QUITS: The Neighborhood Talk has reported that Summer Walker and London on Da Track have called it quits. Apparently, the two have been broken up for over a month and a source said that Summer is taking tim to focus on herself and he is working with other artists.

Beyonce sends an encouraging message to viewers on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/BeyonceEncouragingMessage.mp3