R&B Snippets: Beyonce, Rihanna & More!

BEYONCE AND RIHANNA INVEST IN FRENCH CLOTHING BRAND: It has been announced that celebrities like Beyonce and Rihanna, along with Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba and Gisele Bündchen, have all invested in French ready to wear and accessories brand Destree. According to Billboard, the brand — which was launched in 2016, say they offer pieces that are both essential and unique with a graphic charm that combines clean shapes and singularity.

CHLOE BAILEY'S DEBUT ALBUM IS ALMOST FINISHED: During a recent radio interview, Chloe Bailey revealed that her debut album is almost complete. She said, “I'm creating every day still to see if it's missing that little thing, but yea it's getting mixed right now and everything.” She continued, “It hasn't been turned in. It's getting the final mixes and features and all that good stuff. I can't wait for people to hear the whole body of work because it's so many different sounds and layers to me, and I feel like when you hear the full project, you'll understand me as an artist. But yeah, I'm probably going to drop a couple more songs before I drop the album.”