R&B Snippets: Beyonce & Tamar Braxton!

PRPhotos.com

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z SPOTTED OUT DINING IN NYC: Beyonce and Jay Z were spotted out with Bey's sister Solange having dinner in New York City this past weekend. According to Page Six, Bey, Jay and Solo were spotted with some friends eating at Scarpetta. A spy said, “They were immediately taken to a private area outside. Jay-Z was seen browsing the wine menu and landed on a nice bottle of red. Beyoncé wore a tan long jacket, orange hat and snakeskin heels, and made sure to keep her face mask on until her food arrived.” They ate fried chicken, pasta and cheesecake for dessert.

TAMAR BRAXTON OPENS UP ABOUT HER MENTAL HEALTH: Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to give an update about how she is doing. A few months back, Braxton attempted suicide after issues with We TV and most recently, she has accused her boyfriend David Adefeso of being abusive. She wrote via Instagram, “God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light.” She continued, saying that she has “put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself.” She also added that she’s allowed herself “to stay in toxic situations including work environments.” She added, “I have been battling mental health for some time now, and let me tell y’all is not a joke.” Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you 'crazy.'” Tamar went on to say that “Black women” are being “unvalued” and unprotected.” She said, “I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave of the industry.” In closing, she added, “For now on it’s me vs ms.”