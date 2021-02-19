R&B Snippets: Beyonce & The Weeknd!

PRPhotos.com

BEYONCE'S BEYGOOD FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH ADIDAS TO HELP THOSE IMPACTED BY WINTER STORMS: Beyonce's BeyGOOD Foundation, Adidas and Tina Lawson are working with Houston organization Bread of Life Inc. to provide urgent relief to those suffering due to the winter storms. The Disaster Relief Assistance Fund is a program offering one-time financial assistance to those who have experienced a non-recurring, sudden or emergency-related financial hardship due to an unforeseen or unavoidable event. Residents in Texas and the surrounding states affected by the storms can apply through Beyonce.com.

THE WEEKND GETS SUPERBOWL RING: The Weeknd has revealed that he has commemorated his epic Super Bowl Halftime Show with a championship ring. According to TMZ, the ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte. It contains 16 carats of VVS diamonds and it spells out “XO” with the Lombardi Trophy in the middle surrounded by the words “World Champions.” The ring also features The Weeknd's name.