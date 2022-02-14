R&B Snippets: Beyonce, Tyrese & More!

PRPhotos.com

TINA LAWSON RECALLS A WHITE WOMAN ASKING HER WHY SHE LET BEYONCE MARRY A 'GANGSTER RAPPER': Beyonce's mom Tina Lawson has recalled a time when a white woman asked her why she let Beyonce marry a "gangster rapper." In a segment of the Discovery+ docuseries Profiled: The Black Man, Knowles-Lawson said, "I can remember getting on a plane and an older white woman saying, 'Oh, your son is a gangster rapper, right? How did you let him marry your daughter?'" Lawson recalled. "And it was just shocking to me and I said, 'No, actually, my son is a CEO.' She didn't think of him as a CEO or even a talented celebrity that was a great businessman… At that time, I remember thinking, I can't be mad at her because that is what the media portrays." She added, "I was very happy to educate her. She apologized at the end, and she said, 'I'm sorry. I just hear that.' And I said, 'Yes, you assume, but you really should go and do some research on it because, no, he's a CEO of a record label.' And I was like, 'He's a very good person. He gives, he helps people.'"

TYRESE GIVES AN UPDATE ABOUT HIS MOTHER'S HEALTH: Tyrese has provided an update on his mother's condition. His mother has been placed in a medically induced coma, earlier this month, while dealing with both pneumonia and COVID-19. Tyrese said that "everything about her organs and the functionality of her body is not quite there." He added, "She's fighting every day to get stronger.".

SUMMER WALKER REVEALS WHY SHE REMOVED A PHOTO OF HER NEW HAIRSTYLE ON INSTAGRAM: Summer Walker took to social media to reveal why she removed a photo of herself with a shaved head and locs off of her Instagram page. She said, “People are so funny y’all really thought y’all hateful comments had an effect on me? I took my shaved style pic down from IG cause my religion doesn’t allow me to show my head." She continued, “Y’all think [too] highly of yourselves. Y’all weak as* opinions matter to NO ONE, a lot of y’all have as much significance in the world as an ant i the dirt. No one even knows y’all are alive lol I was FINE ASF.”

CIARA AND RUSSELL WILSON WALK OUT OF SUPER BOWL PARTY DURING FUTURE'S PERFORMANCE: According to TMZ, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were seen leaving a Super Bowl party after they found out Future was about to go on stage. The two attended Drake's show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday night (February 12th), when they found out the surprise guest was Future. A clip has ended up online of Ciara and Russell leaving the party, with Future’s song “F*ck Up Some Commas” playing in the background.