R&B Snippets: Bobby Brown & Raz B!

BOBBY BROWN DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR SON BOBBY BROWN JR.'S DEATH: Bobby Brown has broken his silence after it was confirmed that his 28-year-old son Bobby Brown Jr. died from an accidental overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl in November 2020. According to E! News, he said, "My family continues to mourn my son's death. Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim." He then described the opiod crisis as "out of control," adding, "Those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes." Brown Jr.'s mom also said in a statement that her son "was not into drugs." She added, "Bobby was often easily influenced. This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable." The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office told E! News the case is under review. No charges have been filed.

RAZ-B'S EX-GIRLFRIEND ACCUSES HIM OF STRANGULING AND SEXUALLY ASSAULTING HER: Raz-B's ex-girlfriend Kallee Brooks has accused the B2K singer of allegedly physically and sexually assaulting her. She shared a video on TikTok where she posed a question,“Whats a f***ed up thing your EX did to you?” She answered, “I’ll go first. First he gave me a black eye and I told everyone I did it to protect him.” She added, “He strangled me in a parking lot and said he was going to kill me.” She wrote the caption, “Luckily the parking attendant saw and called the cops." She also shared the 9-1-1 audio and added that the police were close by and arrived “and pulled him off of me.” She added, “I didn’t press charges because I thought it was all my fault.”