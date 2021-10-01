R&B Snippets: Brandy, Ray J & More!

PRPhotos.com

AKON FACES BACKLASH AFTER SAYING R. KELLY'S 'MISTAKES' CAN BE REDEEMED: In an interview with TMZ, when asked if redemption could be in the R. Kelly's future, Akon said, "I believe that God makes no mistakes. People can debate back and forth all day but if it's happening to him, it's supposed to happen to him, for whatever reason," He continued, Now, that's something that he has to have within himself to reevaluate his whole life, his way of being, because to get caught up in a situation like that, whatever happens, between him and God. There is always a way to redeem yourself, but you have to first accept the fact that you're wrong." He went on to say that "people aren't here to hate" and mistakes will be made. He added, "He has the right to redeem himself from those mistakes. Even him. He has the right to try to make right by those he hurt." Akon also said those people who have allegedly been hurt by Kelly also have the right not to forgive him, but in his opinion, unforgiveness only increases the pain.

SOME PEOPLE ARE JUST REALIZING THAT BRANDY AND RAY J ARE SIBLINGS: Brandy and Ray J were trending yesterday (September 30th), because some people just found out that they were related. Ray J recently got his sister's name tattoed on his arm, which confused a lot of people from the younger generation. After the siblings started trending, one person wrote, "The fact Ray J is trending bcz people didn’t know him and Brandy are siblings is mind blowing." Another person tweeted, "Apparently I'm old as fu*k! How do you not know Ray J is Brandy's brother."