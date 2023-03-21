R&B Snippets: Chloe Bailey & Bryson Tiller!

BRYSON TILLER ANNOUNCES 'BACK AND I'M BETTER' TOUR: Yesterday (March 20th) Bryson Tiller announced that he is going out on tour this spring. Tiller said, “It’s simple, we back! Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future. 5 whole years without touring, Time really does fly… See y’all soon!” The singer-songwriter will kick off he tour at the House of Blues in San Deigo, California on May 4th and will make stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Florida, Texas, and more

CHLOE BAILEY REVEALS 'IN PIECES' ALBUM TRACKLISTING FEATURING CHRIS BROWN, FUTURE AND MISSY ELLIOTT: Chloe Bailey has revealed the tracklisting for her debut solo album In Pieces. Chris Brown, Future and Missy Elliott are all featured on the album. In Pieces is due out on March 31st.