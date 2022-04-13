R&B Snippets: Chloe Bailey & Kerrion Franklin!

CHLOE BAILEY SAYS SHE IS SINGLE: Despite constant rumors that she is dating rapper Gunna, Chloe Bailey says that she is single. During a Twitter Q&A, when a fan asked what her relationship status was, she replied, “single.” Both Chloe and Gunna have claimed in past interviews that they were just friends.

KERRION FRANKLIN CLAIMS HE WAS WRONGFULLY ARRESTED IN LOS ANGELES: Kirk Franklin's son Kerrion Franklin has claimed he was wrongfully arrested in Los Angeles earlier this week. As previously reported, Franklin was arrested after being stopped by police. He was reportedly driving the car of a woman who has been reported missing and is presumed to be dead. While details regarding this case are unclear, Kerrion has shared a statement from jail. He told Larry Reid, “Things have just been happening around me. Feeling like I'm being set up, feeling like people are trying to catch me doing wrong. After I was already booked in jail, they're trying to put extra gun charges on me. Over the past year, I've had multiple vehicles like, I'm a producer, filmmaker, like, I just love entertainment, but it comes with a lot.”