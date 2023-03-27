R&B Snippets: Chloe Bailey & R. Kelly!

CHLOE BAILEY RESPONDS TO BACKLASH ABOUT SEX SCENE FROM 'SWARM': Chlöe Bailey broke the internet with her sex scene with Damson Idris in Donald Glover's Prime Video series, Swarm. In a recent radio interview, Chloe said, “I’m an actress and I feel like it’s about art. When I first received the script, I was just like gasp! It was just insane and gorgeous and I think people are forgetting the plot of that scene. It’s not about seeing me in the mirror of that scene. But I think because it’s me doing it, that’s what kinda makes it blow out of proportion. But I’m barely seen for two seconds in that.” She continued, “I’m an actress. I was doing my job and I think people gotta kinda remember I’m an adult and I’m an artist. Nothing was seen that they haven’t seen from me. You didn’t see nipple, you didn’t see there, nothing.”

R. KELLY VICTIM GETS FIRST DIBS ON SINGER'S SONY MUSIC ROYALTIES: According to Billboard, an R. Kelly victim, whose name is Heather Williams, won a $4 million lawsuit against the singer, where they will get first dibs on Kelly's royalty account with Sony Music. The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the victim's claims are a priority over a Chicago landlord who is also owed millions. Back in 2020, Kelly's music account with Sony was valued at $1.5 million