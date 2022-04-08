R&B Snippets: Chris Brown, August Alsina & More!

PRPhotos.com

CHRIS BROWN TEASES HIS NEW ALBUM: After the release of his latest single, “Warm Embrace,” Chris Brown is teasing his upcoming album. Breezy wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday (April 7), “NOT GON LIE… It take a different type of LOVE mixed wit heartbreak for some of these songs on my album. So ahead of time…. THANK YOU praying hands emoji.”

AUGUST ALSINA DENIES HE'S RELEASING A BOOK ON HIS SEX LIFE: A book on August Alsina's sex life isn't on the way. In a text shared via a social media post, August shut down the rumors, writing, “What would be the need to write a book about my supposed 'sex life' with ANYBODY, EVER, in life ? When they've written several fantasies, hypotheticals & fictions based about me on wattpad. If you're looking for that kind of entertainment, go read those! Read the book called 'HOLY BIBLE' while you're at it too, for whomever created and believed these lies.” He continued, “I'm just living my life, trying to create peace, from all the glass and broken pieces of hearts, in the life of my own and ones connected to me.”

MUNI LONG EXPLAINS WHY SHE TURNED DOWN A DRAKE FEATURE: R&B singer Muni Long, known for her hit “Hrs and Hrs,” has revealed that she turned down a feature from Drake. She captioned a TikTok video, explaining that it was because of a jealous boyfriend. She said, “That one time in 2008 I missed out on a Drake feature because my bf at the time found out he was pulling up to the studio and flew into a jealous rage.”