R&B Snippets: Chris Brown & Janelle Monae!

IS CHRIS BROWN ENGAGED?: Is Chris Brown engaged? The singer posted a photo holding his newborn son Aeko laying across his chest. Although most fans commented on how adorable the pic was, fans noticed that the singer had on a diamond ring. One fan wrote, “Pause Chris brown got a ring on his wedding finger 😒😒like did I miss something.” Another added, “So you mean to tell me chris brown done had 2 babies on me now he’s engaged too??”Last we heard, Chris Brown and Aeko's mom Ammika Harris were not together.
JANELLE MONAE DYES HER ARMPIT HAIR: Janelle Monae decided to dye her armpit hair a bright orange-reddish color. She shared a pic of her armpits, along with the caption, “What color did @nikkinelms dye my pits red, pynk , or orange ? The winner gets a treat. Also when you have extra dye left extra parts get dyed and I love it.” Fans took guesses on what color her armpit hair was. Even singer Kehlani commented, saying, “I wanna touch it.”