R&B Snippets: Chris Brown & Janelle Monae!

Instructions: Slow down and use caution while traveling. stay tuned to noaa weather radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this winter storm.

Message Summary: ...winter weather advisory remains in effect from 8 am this morning to 1 am mst wednesday above 7000 feet...

* what...snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 7000 feet with locally higher amounts possible above 8500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph with brief localized areas of blowing snow possible.

* where...white mountains of graham and greenlee counties, galiuro and pinaleno mountains and catalina and rincon mountains.

* when...from 8 am today to 1 am mst wednesday.

* impacts...plan on hazardous road conditions, with some road closures possible.