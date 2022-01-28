R&B Snippets: Chris Brown, Janet Jackson & More!

PRPhotos.com

CHRIS BROWN SUED FOR $20 MILLION OVER ALLEGED RAPE: Chris Brown is being sued for $20 million by a woman who has claimed that he drugged and raped her. According to TMZ, the unidentified female, who lists herself as a choreographer, dancer, model, and singer, alleges that the sexual assault occurred on Diddy’s docked yacht on Miami’s Star Island on Decemer 30th, 2020. In the lawsuit, the woman says Chris invited her to the yacht via Facetim. When she arrived, Chris allegedly offered her a red cup with a mixed drink and they started talking. After he refilled her cup, she claims she started to feel “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness” and felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.” She claims that Chris took her to to a bedroom while she was “drugged” and “half-asleep.” She claimed that the singer proceeded to have sex with her, ejaculated inside her before getting up and announcing he was “done.” The following day, the woman claims Chris texted her and demanded she take Plan B, which she did. Her attorneys say she did not report the alleged rape to police at the time because she was a medical student and was embarrassed. She is suing Chris for $20 million in damages, claiming that she suffered severe emotional distress.

JANET JACKSON OPENS UP ABOUT MICHAEL JACKSON'S MOLESTATION LAWSUIT: Janet Jackson has opened up about brother Michael Jackson's molestation accusations, saying that it affected her career. She explained, “It was frustrating for me. We have our own separate lives and even though he’s my brother, that has nothing to do with me. But I wanted to be there for him, to support him as much as I possibly could.” In 1994, Michael ended the legal battle by giving $23 million to the alleged victim’s family. Janet said that, while she believed her brother was innovent, the settlement made him appear guilty to the public. Janet's Lifetime documentary Janet Jackson. premieres tonight (January 28th) on Lifetime.

MARY J. BLIGE WILL PERFORM ONE SONG DURING SUPERBOWL PERFORMANCE: In a recent interview, Mary J. Blige revealed that she will only be able to perfom one song during the upcoming Superbowl LVI halftime performance. Mary said that she is leaning towards choosing “Family Affair.” The R&B icon will hit the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem.