R&B Snippets: Chris Brown & R. Kelly!

CHRIS BROWN SPEAKS OUT ON ABUSE OF HAITIAN IMMIGRANTS: Chris Brown took to Instagram to speak out on the abuse of the Haitian immigrants. Videos of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horses whipping immigrants has gone viral. Brown wrote in his IG Stories, "I hope everyone is seeing what is happening with the people of Haiti at the border!!!!!!!!! All the f*cking billionaires in that state alone should be trying to help. We have no peaceful strategies.. Hurding us up like cattle farmers… Hey everyone… Please take a f*cking look at what's going on!! Please!!!??????" According to NBC News, White House press secretary Jen Psaki commented on the incident, yesterday morning (September 21st), labeling the video of the aforementioned Border Patrol agent, "horrific." She said,“I have seen some of the footage. I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate, but I don’t have additional details. I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it’s acceptable or appropriate.”

WITNESS ASKS TO PLAY DEMO FOR R. KELLY IN COURT: A witness reportedly asked if he could play his demo for R. Kelly . . . in court. The singer's sexual abuse trial is coming to a close, with prosecutors resting their case. Yesterday (September 21st), according to HotNewHipHop, Kelly's defense is attempting to portray his accusers as fans who wanted to capitalize off of R. Kelly's stardom, so they introduced a witness who actually asked to play his demo for R. Kelly. The judge denied his request. Meanwhile, according to Rolling Stone, R. Kelly's defense failed to produce one of its witnesses, claiming that the witness wsa out of town. The defense also scrapped a list of witnesses at the last minute.