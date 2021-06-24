R&B Snippets: Chris Brown, R. Kelly & More!

PRPhotos.com

CHRIS BROWN EXPLAINS WHY HE DOESN'T ADDRESS 'BULLSH*T': Chris Brown took to social media to reveal why he doesn't address “bullsh*t.” The singer has recently been accused of slapping a woman so hard that her weave came off this past weekend at his home in Southern California. He said, “If u address bullsh*t… It gives life to something that never existed.”

R. KELLY TRANSFERRED TO SAME PRISON AS GHISLAINE MAXWELL: Ahead of his Brooklyn sex trafficking and racketeering case, R. Kelly has been transferred from a federal prison to the same prison that accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is currently being held. They are both currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Kelly's trial will begin on August 9th.

KERI HILSON HOPES THAT HER SOULMATE IS A BLACK MAN: Keri Hilson is praying that the man she ends up spending her life with is a black man. She tweeted yesterday (June 23rd),”I want who God wants for me, but am I wrong for hoping my soulmate is a black man? He don't even have to be American, I've dated 3 non-American black men. But I want to love a black man. Or a man of color…” She continued, “And if he's neither, he'd have to have a deep understanding & genuine support of my pro-blackness… Anybody feel me?” Hilson previously dated NBA star Serge Ibaka.