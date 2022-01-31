R&B Snippets: Chris Brown & Ray-J!

PRPhotos.com

CHRIS BROWN REACTS TO RAPE ALLEGATIONS: Chris Brown took to social media to react to allegations that he raped a woman at Diddy's Miami home back in 2020. On Friday (January 28th), Chris wrote on his Instagram Story, “Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls–t.” The woman has sued the singer for $20 million for “severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, emotional anguish, fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical and emotional injuries, and damages (both economic and noneconomic)” because of the alleged incident.

RAY J REVEALS WHY HE MET WITH DONALD TRUMP: Ray J has revealed why he met with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago. Ray J told Page Six that they discussed business and small business development. Ray J said he's “always admired and respected his business acumen.” Ray J added, “Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy.” Ray J explained their conversation in more detail saying, “We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”