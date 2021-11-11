R&B Snippets: Chris Brown, T-Pain & More!

PRPhotos.com

CHRIS BROWN ANNOUNCES BREEZY'S COSMIC CRUNCH CEREAL: Chris Brown has announced that he will be releasing his first cereal, Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch. He partnered with SoFlo Snacks on the limited edition collectible breakfast cereal. Brown told his fans on Instagram, “FINALLY DECIDED TO CREATE MY OWN CEREAL." Breezy's Cosmic Crunch Cereal costs $23.99 and will be available for pre-order starting Thursday, Nov. 11th.

T-PAIN SHARES VIDEO OF HIS ROLLS-ROYCE GETTING REPOSSESSED: T-Pain has shared a video of his Rolls Royce being repossessed. He said during his video, "If you have somebody watching your money, make sure you have somebody watching THEM too. The good news is I’ve been here before and I know how to bounce back so f*ck it," He continued, "Y’all be careful out here man and watch your business like you watch your b*tches. See y’all on the brighter side."

BRYSON TILLER ANNOUNCES CHRISTMAS PROJECT: Bryson Tiller has announced that he will be releasing his first Christmas EP entitled, A Different Christmas. The album is due out on November 19th. He said via IG, “Before we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys. This one was really fun to make. Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.."