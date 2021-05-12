R&B Snippets: Ciara & Andra Day!

PRPhotos.com

CIARA AND RUSSELL WILSON INK FIRST LOOK AMAZON DEAL: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ciara and Russell Wilson have inked a first look deal with Amazon. The two will develop and produce scripted series and films via their Why Not You Productions for the company. They said in a statement, “We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios. They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

ANDRA DAY REVEALS THAT SHE WAS STRUGGLING WITH PORN AND SEX ADDICTION BEFORE PLAYING BILLIE HOLIDAY: Grammy nominated singer and Golden Globe winning actress Andra Day has revealed that playing Billie Holiday in Hulu’s recently released biopic helped her deal with a porn and sex addiction. She told Instyle, “I didn’t want any element of sexualization. I had come out of something in my own life — dealing with porn addiction, sex addiction. I’m being very, very candid with you because I’m not the only one. But I knew I wanted all of that very much gone.” She continued, “I feel now, after playing Billie,” she continued later, “that I’m honoring her, and the strength that is femininity. I’m definitely in a healthier place to enjoy that because I’m outside of the addiction, if you will. So, yeah, it’s been really fun, because it’s been very new for me.”