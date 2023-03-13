R&B Snippets: Ciara & Chloe Bailey!

PRPhotos.com

CIARA AND RUSSELL WILLSON VISIT 300 INMATES AT MAXIMUM SECURITY PRISON: Ciara and Russell Wilson recently visited 300 inmates at the the Everglades Correctional Facility. The NFL star and the musician held the event in partnership with God Behind Bars. In a video shared on the athlete’s Instagram page, the pair could be seen performing “Graves Into Gardens” by Brandon Lake and Elevation Worship. Russell captioned the clip, “Lord there’s nothing better than YOU!!! Over 300 Maximum Prison Inmates worshipping Jesus! His Grace and Spirit is overwhelming in the midst of mistakes He still loves and forgives.” He added, “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.’ ??John? ?3?:?17? ?NIV?? @GodBehindBars @Ciara.” Ciara added via IG, “You know what’s so beautiful about God’s love? It’s relentless. He don’t let off. He don’t let off. And you know what I love about God and what he said in his promise? There’s no condemnation in Christ Jesus. So, if you ask for forgiveness, he will forgive you. My heart is filled with joy.”

CHLOE BAILEY OPENS UP ABOUT SEX SCENE WITH DAMSON IDRIS: During a recent interview, Chloe Bailey opened up about doing a sex scene with Damson Idris for the upcoming Amazon series Swarm. Bailey said, “When I first read the script I was like ‘oh this is insane, this is incredible’ and then I cried. Then I realized ‘you gotta do that sex scene girl.'” She continued, “As open and liberal as I am with my body I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners. I’m not like, that – THAT sexual and open.” She added, “Damson made it really comfortable…We were laughing in between we literally had a bouncy ball in between us, and you know we were making a joke out of it so it took all of the nervousness away from that. So I have to give a lot of him cudos to him as a man for making me as a women feel comfortable literally being raw and, naked.”