R&B Snippets: Ciara, Chris Brown & More!

CIARA COVERS 2022 'SPORTS ILLUSTRATED' SWIMSUIT ISSUE: Ciara is on the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated. When asked what the cover means to her, CiCi said, “I’ve always dreamt of being on this cover ever since I was really young and especially as an entertainer. It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. It’s a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call.” On her marriage to Russell Wilson, she said, “I met my Boo back in 2015. I’ll never forget the day that he and I met … It’s like, when you know, you know. What I love is my husband’s heart and how he thinks of us. He’s always thinking of us. He loves serving at heart. That’s just who he is in general. He will go from football practice to taking Future to baseball practice or taking Sienna to ballet. He doesn’t want to miss a moment.”

CHRIS BROWN'S BABY MAMA ACCUSED OF SCAMMING: Former Black Ink Crew Chicago star Charmaine Bey has accused Chris Brown's baby mama Nia Guzman of scamming her. Bey has claimed that the paid Guzman to promore her vegan sea moss gummies on Royalty Brown's Instagram page but according to Bey, it never happened. According to HotNewHipHop, Bey said,”Nia Guzman, Chris Brown's baby mama, is out here scamming small businesses. I'm gonna give you all the tea and all the details… Watch who you give your money to for promo!” Guzman responded, “Clout is a hell of a drug. Hi babe the promo is on my page MAY 2! A reel lol it's there by love and your not blocked… Secondly my love you had send it to me 2x because the first ones was molded weary faced emojis.”

KEYSHIA COLE SPEAKS ON RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTONIO BROWN: Keyshia Cole took to social media to discuss her relationship with Antonio Brown. AB recently posted a photo of a woman that looked like Keyshia with an AB tattoo, along with the caption, “You Ain't Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva' #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.” Keyshia wrote via Instagram, “Let's keep it gangsta! You know what, I saw a Black man that is going through the motion. I'm not a Black man, but I identified with how unintelligible can be. He might not care about that, I don't know. I don't know, you know what I'm sayin'?” She continued, “I think he made it very clear that he didn't want to receive it. He was like, 'Baby I like you,' at first and now. I think maybe that's just what it is. My point wasn't even for that to be like, for us to discuss that more. It was just that—it was harsh. It was a little harsh… Maybe he don't know that it was a little harsh for him to say that.”