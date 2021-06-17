R&B Snippets: Ciara, Monica & H.E.R.!

PRPhotos.com

CIARA LOSES 39 POUNDS A YEAR AFTER WELCOMING BABY BOY: Ciara has reached her goal weight of 39 pounds a year after giving birth to her third child, son Win Harrison Wilson. The singer wrote via Instagram, “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight! I’m so proud of myself– down 39 pounds on my @ww journey!” Back in January, she revealed she had lost a total of 28 pounds, and wanted to lose 20 more.

MONICA RESPONDS TO FAN THAT CALLS HER 'STUPID' FOR NOT BEING VACCINATED: During a live Instagram, Monica checked a fan who called her "stupid" for not being vaccinated. Monica told the fan, "Um, you're entitled to your opinion, but let's not speak to each other in a disrespectful manner." She continued, "You can't say that someone's stupid because they've chosen not to do something because you don't know the discussions myself and my doctor have had, especially with the condition that I'm currently in. So, I'm doing what's best for me and I suggest you do what's best for you. And that would include watching your mouth."

H.E.R. REVEALS 'BACK OF MY MIND' TRACKLIST: H.E.R. has revealed the tracklisting to her long awaited debut album Back of My Mind. The 21-track album features appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, KAYTRANADA, Thundercat, and Yung Bleu. Also included is 2019’s “Slide” with YG and the Bryson Tiller-assisted “I Can Have It All,” which also appears on DJ Khaled’s album Khaled Khaled.

Check out the tracklisting:

1. “We Made It”

2. “Back of My Mind” feat. Ty Dolla $ign

3. “Trauma” feat. Cordae

4. “Damage”

5. “Find a Way” feat. Lil Baby

6. “Bloody Waters” feat. KAYTRANADA & Thundercat

7. “Closer To Me”

8. “Come Through” feat. Chris Brown

9. “My Own”

10. “Lucky”

11. “Cheat Code”

12. “Mean It”

13. “Paradise” feat. Yung Bleu

14. “Process”

15. “Hold On”

16. “Don’t”

17. “Exhausted”

18. “Hard to Love”

19. “For Anyone”

20. “I Can Have It All” feat. DJ Khaled & Bryson Tiller

21. “Slide” feat. YG