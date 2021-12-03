R&B Snippets: Clarence Avant, Keyshia Cole & More!

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN MURDER OF CLARENCE AVANT'S WIFE: According to TMZ, cops have arrested a suspect in the murder of music executive Clarence Avant's 81-year-old wife Jacqueline Avant. As previously reported, Jacqueline was killed during a home invasion in their Los Angeles home earlier this week. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old parolee Aariel Maynor. He was captured on surveillance cameras in the neighborhood as his car was seen leaving the area. Maynor was arrested after dispatch received a call about a robbery and shooting. He was located behind a second residence with a gunshot wound. Beverly Hills police Chief Mark Stainbrook said, “At this time, we’re only looking at him as a suspect, but again, there’s a lot of evidence to go through, so we’re leaving open the possibility there could be other people involved."

KEYSHIA COLE MOURNS THE LOSS OF HER DOG LOLA MAE: After losing her mom and adoptive father, Keyshia Cole is now mourning the loss of her 14-year-old dog Lola Mae. Keyshia posted a pic of her miniature schnauzer, along with the caption, “She’s gone! I fu–ing can’t with this bullsh-t." She added, “I’m gonna miss my Lola !!!!!! A companion fit for a queen. I knew it was real that one time I got my heart broke, and couldn’t get out out bed. She didn’t get up until I got up! Boy was she happy when I got over that sh-t! To see her and Djs relationship come full circle, and to end up being really close. She really was the smartest animal I’ve ever encountered… she was my Besty in REAL LIFE! There through thick and thin everyday [sic] for the last 14 years!!”

ARI LENNOX SAYS SHE IS SAFE AFTER ARREST IN AMSTERDAM: Ari Lennox took to social media to let fans know that she is okay after being racially profiled and arrested in Amsterdam earlier this week. After Ari arrived in the Amsterdam airport, Ari live tweeted that she was being racially profiled by an airport security agent. She tweeted fans yesterday (December 2nd), “Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love."

KEHLANI REVEALS SHE REMOVED BREAST IMPLANTS: Kehlani has revealed that he decided to get her breast implants removed after "letting the world bully" her into getting them. In a recent interview with Byrdie, Kehlani said, “I got breast implants about four years ago because I was very much struggling with what beauty meant to me. I remember this video of me performing went viral. People were like ‘she’s horribly built.’ So I went and got breast implants.” Kehlani revealed that after getting the implants, had symptoms like fatigue, joint pain, and even new allergies. After going to see a doctor, they were told they might have breast implant illness–an autoimmune condition that can impact individuals who received silicone breast implants. So she removed the implants. She explained, “I was already feeling dysphoric about my breast implants because I’m such a ‘tomboy.’ Like, how do I even put these in outfits?I actually feel way more beautiful than I ever felt because I feel healthy. … I really don’t take my natural body for granted anymore. I got things done that went away because my body type was not meant to be changed in the way I thought I could change it.” She added, “I let the world bully me into feeling like I needed this,” they explained. “It’s been such a journey to figure out how I feel about the way that I look.”