R&B Snippets: Davido & Trey Songz!

DAVIDO LOSES THREE-YEAR-OLD SON: Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer Davido is mourning the loss of his three-year-old son Ifeanyi Adeleke. According to The Guardian Nigeria, the three-year-old drowned in a pool at his parents' house in Lagos, Nigeria. The Lagos State Police Command shared that eight domestic workers who work at Davido’s estate were brought in for questioning following the death of his son. Police spokeman Benjamin Hundeyin said that the workers are cooperating with local police to discover what led to the death of the toddler. He also confirmed that anyone found culpable of negligence will stay in police custody and be required to help in the investigation, while others who aren’t will be released.

TREY SONGZ'S IS NO LONGER FACING A CIVIL SUIT: According to TMZ, Trey Songz is no longer facing a civil suit for an alleged rape in 2016 because the case has been dismissed after legal documents show the statute of limitations ran out on the allegations. The suit was thrown out on Monday (October 31st) after Trey's legal team successfully argued the statute of limitations expired long before the woman — who filed anonymously as a Jane Doe — filed her complaint. As previously reported, the woman filed the suit earlier this year, claiming that she had a consensual sexual relationship with the singer, but alleged that the singer raped her on March 24th, 2016.