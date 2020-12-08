R&B Snippets: Dionne Warwick, Jhene Aiko & More!

PRPhotos.com

DIONNE WARWICK SAYS SHE WRITES HER OWN TWEETS: Dionne Warwick took to Twitter to reassure fans that she is indeed writing her own tweets. She tweeted, “Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks.” She continued, “This is for all you tweeters who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff.I want you to know I am — and I’m getting very, very, very good at it.” She added, “So that should quell all of you naysayers. And if it doesn’t — deal with it.”

JHENE AIKO NO LONGER USES THE N WORD IN HER MUSIC: Jhene Aiko has revealed why she has stopped saying the n word in her music. In a tweet that has been deleted, the singer-songwriter explained that she stopped using the word because of her racial makeup. She explained, “I am less Black than someone half Black, but less white than someone half white…and Asian is the least thing I am. Lol so at this point, it’s whatever they want me to be.” She continue, I stopped out of consideration to the people who were offended and who thought I was not in a position to say it. I took heed. I wasn’t confused tho.” She added, “I also stopped out of respect for my ancestors that I know suffered greatly being called that.” Jhene shared her ancestry a while back and it showed she was 35% European, 32 % Sub-Saharan African, and 25% Japanese.

RAY J SPOTTED KISSING ON SARAH ON 'BAD GIRLS CLUB': Yesterday (December 7th) Ray J was spotted kissing Sarah from The Bad Girls Club. As previously reported, Ray J's wife Princess Love filed for divorce earlier this year. They later withdrew and tried working on their marriage. Then a few months back, Ray J filed his own divorce papers. And then, it was recently announced that they would be on a couples therapy sh ow that focuses on fixing celebrity relationships. A source close to Princess said that although she and Ray J are producing the show that Ray J and Sarah were spotted on, Princess was not there and was “at home with the kids like she always is”. The source added that there is “no relationship” between Princess and Ray and they are “still in the process of getting a divorce”. According to the source, Princess told Ray J to “live his life”.

SPECTACULAR BANNED FROM DISNEYWORLD AFTER CREW MEMBER ASSAULT: According to TMZ, Pretty Ricky singer and entrepreneur Spectacular has been banned from Disney World after allegedly assaulting an employee last week. Sources say that Spectacular can not enter all of the Walt Disney World Resort properties in Florida.

SINGER ANN MARIE ARRESTED FOR ATLANTA SHOOTING: R&B singer Ann Marie was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in an Atlanta hotel. According to a local CBS outlet, the shooting took place on December 1st at the International Buckhead Hotel. Officers responded to a report of shots fired, and when they arrived on the scene found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was reportedly “conscious and breathing,” and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated. Ann Marie told officers that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.” According to the police report, the Chicago born singer was screaming hysterically at the scene and asked officers if the victim was still alive — telling them she and the victim grew up together. According to HipHopDX, Ann Marie and the victim were reportedly dating and on a trip together. The singer is currently being held in Fulton County Jail for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.