R&B Snippets: Erykah Badu & DaniLeigh!

PRPhotos.com

REPORT: DANILEIGH HAS GIVEN BIRTH: Reports say that DaniLeigh has given birth to a baby girl. The Neighborhood Talk reported, “Neighbors, we can positively confirm after speaking with our sources that Dani successfully gave birth to DaBaby last night!” TNT claims. “Congrats red heart emoji x2.” DaniLeigh hasn't confirmed the news yet.

ERYKAH BADU APOLOGIZES TO THE OBAMAS FOR SHARING VIDEO OF OBAMA'S 60TH BIRTHDAY PARTY: Erykah Badu took to social media to apologize to the Obamas from sharing footage from Barack's 60th birthday. Apparently, there was a “no photography” rule set in place for guests. Erykah wrote,”Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the 'terrible guest ' at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica.”