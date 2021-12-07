R&B Snippets: Erykah Badu, John Legend & More!

PRPhotos.com

ERYKAH BADU IS REPORTEDLY ENGAGED TO A 27-YEAR-OLD: Erykah Badu went Instagram official with her fiance JaRon Adkinson. According to B Scott, Adkinson is 27 years old and Badu is 50. Meanwhile, Badu also discussed people feeling entitled to mention her age when stories are being written about her. She said, "Why every time there is an article about a woman over 30 the journalists mentions the age? ‘Erykah bardu’, 50 does the splits … e. Badu 50, had feelings …’ It ain’t my birthday, or death day. So, What does this MEAN?”

JOHN LEGEND ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY: John Legend has announced his Las Vegas residency “Love In Las Vegas” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino opening April 22nd, 2022. The dates will run until October 2022.

FAITH EVANS REFUSES TO PAY STEVIE J SPOUSAL SUPPORT: Faith Evans has responded to Stevie J's request for spousal support in their divorce. According to RadarOnline, Faith filed her response on December 3rd and she is demanding his request be denied by the court. Further, she wants “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” to be awarded to her. Faith also claims they split on May 29, 2020.