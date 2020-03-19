R&B Snippets: Erykah Badu, K. Michelle & More!

PRPhotos.com

ERYKAH BADU ANNOUNCES $1 QUARANTINE CONCERT SERIES: Eryah Badu has announced that she plans to do an online coronavirus concert series from her bedroom. She wrote online, "We’re a community of artists where our survival depends on performing. This weekend . YOU CHOOSE THE Songs by poll . One $ to get in. 1 dollar . We gone pull it off. We gone be calm . You gone help me make it happen . Can’t do it without you. Stay tuned for details . E.Badu."

K. MICHELLE IS DOING IVF DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: K. Michelle took to Instagram to reveal that she is going through IVF during the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote via Instagram, "LADIES: Going through IVF in the midst of the Corona virus, is probably one of the most stressful things I’ve had to deal with. By 11pm I will have poked myself in the stomach a total of 8 times today. This is my LAST cycle of IVF. Me and Kastan keep producing boy embryos. I desperately am praying for at least 1 little girl." She continued, "I’m currently seeing Dr. Hernandez-Rey, who specializes in designer babies and can help pick the gender. If this doesn’t work I’ll be having two little boys and I’ll be a All boy mom with 3 boys. At this point i’m blessed either way. Some women can’t have kids at all so I won’t complain. My uterus is also strong enough for me to carry but i’m still going to have a surrogate for my mental health. I’m finally going to get it done this year. I never thought I’d be going through this in my 30’s, but it’s life and i’m proud of myself for being strong through this ride. Happy ❤️."

KELIS ANNOUNCES NEW NETFLIX SHOW: Kelis has announced her new Netflix show called Cooked with Cannabis. She wrote via Instagram yesterday, “I’m really excited to announce my new show, Cooked with Cannabis on @Netflix!! Anyone that knows me, knows how much I love my Netflix, so this is a dream come true. Interestingly, this was one of those things that I didn’t go looking for, it kind of came to me." She continued, "As a chef, I was intrigued by the food and as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today’s society. In this country, many things have been used systematically to oppress groups of people, but this is so culturally important for us to learn and grow together. I hope you all will tune in, it’s definitely going to be a good time! We launch on 4/20! XO, Kelis."