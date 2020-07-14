R&B Snippets: Erykah Badu, Ray J & More!

PRPhotos.com

ERYKAH BADU SELLING 'ENTANGLEMENT' INCENSE: Erykah Badu has announced that she has added an “entanglement” scent to her Erykah Badu P*ssy incense line. She said, “5 new aromas..coming in July..don’t forget about August. BaduWorldMarket.”

PRINCESS LOVE FILES FOR DISMISSAL OF HER DIVORCE FROM RAY J: It looks like Ray J and Princess Love may have called off their divorce. According to People, Princess Love filed a request to dismiss her divorce from Ray J on July 6th in Los Angeles Superior Court. Princess filed for divorce back in March.

AL B. SURE DOESN'T BELIEVE KIM PORTER DIED FROM PNEUMONIA: Al B. Sure took to Instagram to reveal that he doesn't believe Kim Porter, the mother of his son Quincy, died of lobar pneumonia. He posted a video of the day he found out that Kim passed away. He said, “I just found this footage from the morning I learned of @LadyKP’s aka #KimPorters murder and how it ripped the soul from my physical body.” He continued, “I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of a sudden over neumoni?a. That’s some bull sh**. Really? This is where I get in trouble. We just celebrated our son @Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy’s mutual exchange at the theater. I’m going to leave it here. #DontLettheLoveSongsFoolYou • #StolemyfathersRing • #TopRowofmySneakers • #ShutUpandDribble? • #ivy• #@loveandrnbradioshow • @iamnewjacksexy.”

TAMAR BRAXTON SAYS THE BRAXTONS ARE PAID 75% LESS THAN THE KARDASHIANS: Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to call out the white executives from We TV, the network that the Braxtons' show Braxton Family Values airs on. When a fan said that the show was funny the first few season but then it only became about drama, she wrote, “& STILL more DRAMA till this day! but that’s what happens when it’s all white executives having all the power & telling your black family stories. I WILL get justice for my family and all other black reality shows with the narrative of ABP & negativity. it’s TERRIBLE& I’m tired.” Tamar added that her family is paid 75% less than the Kardashians for their show on E! and they are not painted in the same negative light as the Braxton's are. She also alluded to still not being paid for the shows theme song.