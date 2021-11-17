R&B Snippets: Faith Evans, Keyshia Cole & More!

PRPhotos.com

VIDEO SURFACES OF FAITH EVANS AND STEVIE J ARGUING: A video of Faith Evans and Stevie J arguing have surfaced on social media. In the clip, which was posted by Tasha K, Faith is heard telling Stevie that she hates him and to leave her alone. Stevie is heard calling Faith a b*tch and accused her of cheating on him in their home. Stevie J filed for divorce from Faith last week.

KEYSHIA COLE'S FATHER DIES DUE TO COVID-19 RELATED COMPLICATIONS: Keyshia Cole opened up about the loss of her adoptive father, who passed due to complications of COVID-19. She tweeted, “Unfortunately my father didn’t make it through this complications, due to COVID-19 So here we are. He’s the entire reason my last name is COLE, the only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth. He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!!!” She continued, “He was the greatest example of love, 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole. Seriously the most loving guy I’ve ever known. And he’s gonna be missed so much! I hate that this has happened!!!” She added, “I’ve now lost two beautiful souls within a few months from each other.” Keyshia lost her mom Frankie a few months back.

MAXWELL ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM: Maxwell has announced his new album blacksummers'NIGHT, which is due out in 2022. Maxwell also released a new single entitled "OFF." He also announced the NIGHT 2022 Tour, which features Anthony Hamilton and Joe.