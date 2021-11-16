R&B Snippets: Faith Evans & Keyshia Cole!

PRPhotos.com

FAITH EVANS AND STEVIE J HIT MALIBU AMID DIVORCE FILING: Faith Evans and Stevie J went to the beach in Malibu days after Stevie filed for divorce. Faith posted videos of Stevie doing flips in the sand, along with the caption, “Get us free, bruh! @hitmansteviej_1.” Stevie filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, November 8th.

KEYSHIA COLE'S FATHER DIES: Keyshia Cole's dad has passed away. A fan wrote to the singer, “I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your father!!Broken heartBroken heart I’m praying for you and your family during this difficult time!!” Keyshia responded, “Thank you.” No further details about her dad’s passing has been shared. Keyshia's mom Frankie Lons died earlier this year of a drug overdose.