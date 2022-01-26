R&B Snippets: Janet Jackson, Tamar Braxton & More!

PRPhotos.com

JANET JACKSON SAYS MICHAEL JACKSON TEASED HER OVER HER WEIGHT: In her upcoming documentary, JANET JACKSON., Janet Jackson has revealed that her late brother Michael Jackson teased her over her weight. According to The Daily Mail, Janet said, “There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. ‘Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow.” She continued, “He would laugh about it and I’d laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt,” she added. “When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you.”

TAMAR BRAXTON SAYS 'BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES' IS THE #1 BLACK FAMILY SHOW: Tamar Braxton took to social media to discuss the success of Braxton Family Values. She said, “Ya wanna know a fun fact? We have been the only #1 black all female family show for the past 10 years and have NEVER been nominated or been fairly compensated for ANYTHING!! Sometimes you have to be your OWN flower. We love each other and get along better than ever now. Let that sink in. We forgive you. #FOREVERTHEBRAXTONGIRLS.”

KELLY PRICE ADDRESSES JONJELYN SAVAGE OVER R.KELLY COMMENTS: Kelly Price took to Instagram to address Jonjelyn Savage — the mother of R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, after claiming that that Savage threatened her over comments she made about R. Kelly. During a recent interview with VLAD TV, Price said that while she didn't witness anything inappropriate, she did see parents bring their girls backstage to meet R. Kelly. In a new update from Kelly Price, she revealed that after her interview went viral, a “Ms. Savage” reached out with a threat. Kelly said in a video, “I said what I said and I meant what I said. I said what I had to say about R. Kelly, he's in jail right now. I also said that's where I believe he belongs because where there's smoke there's fire. But please, Ms. Savage, you threatened me and you told me I should tread lightly. You don't know me like that.” She continued, “I never said anything about your family. The statement that I made was about the industry as a culture and I stand on it. Young girls and women, period, have not been safe in this business because they've been preyed upon and people have known that girls who want a career, a lot of times, will do whatever is necessary to have one.”