R&B Snippets: Janet Jackson, Teyana Taylor & More!

PRPhotos.com

JANET JACKSON URGES TEYANA TAYLOR NOT TO QUIT MUSIC: Janet Jackson wished Teyana Taylor a “Happy Birthday” yesterday (December 10th) and she also urged the singer to not retire from the music industry. Teyana recently announced that she planned on retiring from music. Janet wrote via Instagram, “Teyana, you have an undeniable gift from God. Don’t ever let that go. You bring something so special to the industry and you continue to have such an impact on this world. Imagine if I gave up after my first or second album didn’t hit #1, or win any awards? We do this for the love, the passion and the fans. Never forget, a talent like yours is unstoppable. I luv you and know that I’m here for you always. I hope you enjoy your special day. 🙏🏾😘 #BlackGirlMagic 👸🏾.” Teyana responded, “😩😩😩🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 ima go and cry…. BRB!

CASSIE AND ALEX FINE ARE EXPECTING THEIR SECOND CHILD: Cassie took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband Alex Fine are expecting their second child together. Cassie gave birth to her first child, daughter Franke last December. CHRISTINA MILIAN IS PREGNANT WITH HER THIRD CHILD: Christina Milian also announced that she and her boyfriend Matt Pokora are expecting their second child together. The singer shared a photo of Pokora kissing her baby bump on the beach. She captioned the photo, “You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove.” This is the third child for Milian.

SEVYN STREETER HAS COVID -19: Sevyn Streeter took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She wrote via IG, “Just got the word I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m all good but will be isolating for a little bit to protect those around me.” She added, “And trust me I’m doing everything I can 2 deliver my new project ‘DRUNKEN WORDZ SOBER THOUGHTZ’ to y’all top of 2021 but I have 2 make sure I’m being safe first.”