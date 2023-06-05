R&B Snippets: Janet Jackson, The Fugees & More!

JANET JACKSON DAY DECLARED IN MINNESOTA: Janet Jackson was honored with her own day in Minnesota. The music icon performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s ‘Together Again Tour’ stop at the Xcel Energy Center and May 30th was officially deemed “Janet Jackson Day” in Minnesota by Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. The superstar reacted to the news, saying, “Thank u to @GovTimWalz & @LtGovFlanagan and the State of Minnesota for the honor of making May 30th officially Janet Jackson Day in the state.”

THE FUGEES REUNITE AT THE ROOTS PICNIC: The Fugees reunited during Lauryn Hill's headlining set at The Roots picnic this past weekend. The group performed their hit “Ready Or Not” and had the crowd rocking. Questlove posted about the moment via IG, “@MsLaurynHill did us a solid by letting us not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHill but she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean & @PrasMichel … I’m giving all the gratitude for making this miracle of a night happen.”

$10 MILLION LAWSUIT ACCUSES TREY SONGZ OF SNATCHING A WOMAN'S BIKINI TOP TO EXPOSE HER BREAST AT A POOL PARTY: According to TMZ, Trey Songz is being sued by a woman who claims that he exposed a woman's breast at a 2013 pool party in Connecticut — and a camera caught the alleged assault. The woman filed the suit anonymously as Jane Doe. According to legal docs, the woman is also suing his production company, music executive Kevin Liles, and Atlantic Records. The woman sent a demand letter last year, claiming he forcibly exposed her breasts without consent in front of a crowd at his “Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz” event and included video evidence of the ordeal. In response to the latest lawsuit, an attorney for Songz told the site, “This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case. …. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”