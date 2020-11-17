R&B Snippets: Jeremih & More!

PRPhotos.com

JEREMIH'S TEAM GIVES AN UPDATE ON HIS CONDITION: During a radio interview, Adam Smith from Jeremih's team, gave an update on the singer's condition. As previously reported, Jeremih has been battling COVID-19 in the ICU in the hospital. Smith said that Jeremih is stable but is still in the ICU and has a long way to go. Smith added that Jeremih is not out of the woods so he told fans to continue to pray.

ERICA CAMPBELL: 'YOU CAN'T SOW H*E SEEDS AND REAP MARRIAGE BENEFITS': Erica Campbell recently took to Instagram to send a message for people wanting to get married, saying, “You can’t sow h** seeds and reap marriage benefits. Your brain and body don’t switch like that. You gotta prepare your mind for marriage because it’s a ministry.” She captioned the post, “You will crave what you have put in practice. Can’t wait for y’all to hear my podcast. Ooohhh we gon talk!!! #marriage #monogamy #marriageminded #prepareyourself.” Of course people had a lot to say about Erica's post. One person wrote, “This is so true and real 💯💯💯 Some folks ain’t gone like it but who cares #FACTS.” Another wrote, “People can change!!!this is so wrong and judgemental.”