R&B Snippets: John Legend, Mary J. Blige & Ciara!

PRPhotos.com

JOHN LEGEND SAYS BABY NUMBER 3 WAS A SUPRISE FOR HE AND CHRISSY: John Legend has revealed that he and his wife Chrissy Teigen were both surprised when she got pregnant with baby number three because they've had fertility issues in the past. He told Cosmo UK, “It was truly a surprise. We had struggled to conceive naturally all this time and figured it would never happen. I guess all of our time spent at home together was enough to conquer any fertility challenges we had.” He continued, “We thought it couldn’t happen this way and were worried that something would go wrong but so far all the tests have come back great and we feel very good.” John and Chrissy have two kids, four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles.

CIARA JOINS WEIGHT WATCHERS: Ciara announced on her Instagram Stories that she is Weight Watchers' newest ambassador. She said, “I know I’ve been sharing my meals with you guys and my fitness journey, post-baby and I’m so excited to share that I’m with the WW family. That’s right, I’m ready to level up my eating habits and commit to making it a lifestyle.” CiCi gave birth to her third child back in July.

NAOMI CAMPBELL TELLS MARY J. BLIGE THAT SHE IS THE REASON SHE WENT TO REHAB: Mary J. Blige visited Naomi Campbell's Unfiltered With Naomi, and Naomi revealed to Mary that she was the reason she decided to go to rehab back in the 90s. Mary told Naomi about the first time they met, “I know we met, it was in Milan or some place overseas. It was a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show. I ran into you in the bathroom. I was like, ‘This is too good to be true. The most beautiful woman in the world is here, talking to me. Wow. And you were so beautiful, so friendly and I’ve never forgotten that. That’s why I love you. Our first meeting was so beautiful.” Naomi added, “I echo your sentiments. I remember the same. We were in a club called Plastic and we were in the bathroom. And you looked at me and you said, ‘We are from the same tribe.’ And I’ve never, ever forgotten that. And the importance of it being that day, I don’t know if you ever knew. The next day, I went and checked into rehab. That very next day. So, hearing that from a sister, it was important to me. It meant a lot to me. Gave me strength. So I always want to say thank you so much for that.” Mary added, “You’re welcome. I had no idea.”