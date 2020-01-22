R&B Snippets: John Legend, Rihanna & Alicia Keys!

PRPhotos.com

JOHN LEGEND, DJ KHALED, MEEK MILL AND MORE TO PAY TRIBUTE TO NIPSEY HUSSLE AT THE GRAMMYS: John Legend, Meek Mill, YG, DJ Khaled, Roddy Rich and Kirk Franklin will all take the stage to honor the late Nipsey Hussle. Grammy executive produver Ken Ehrlich said in a statement, “An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large. There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.” The Grammys, hosted by Alicia Keys, will air this Sunday, January 26th at 8pm est on CBS.

RUMOR: RIHANNA'S EX WANTS ALL OF THEIR PICS REMOVED: Rumor has it Rihanna's ex billionare Hassan Jameel is petty like the rest of us. According to GossipOfTheCity, Jameel is requesting that all pictures of he and Rihanna removed from the Internet. In other news, rumors are swirling that RiRi may be back with Drake. In addition to being spotted with ASAP Rocky, the singer was also spotted chopping it up with Drake.

ALICIA KEYS ANNOUNCES 'ALICIA' ABUM AND TOUR: Alicia Keys has anounced that her seventh studio album ALICIA will be released on March 20th. Alicia also announced the ALICIA world tour, which is her first tour in seven years. The European leg kicks off June 5th in Dublin before stopping in London, Stockholm, Berlin, and Paris. She will launch the North American leg on July 28th in Jacksonville, Florida and the tour will make stops in Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles, wrapping Sept. 22nd in Miami.