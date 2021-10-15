R&B Snippets: Kelly Price & Emani!

KELLY PRICE GIVES FANS UPDATE ON HER HEALTH: Kelly Price took to Instagram to give fans an update on her health. Price battle a very serious case of COVID-19. Price said, “Sis is following dr’s orders. Sis is getting stronger everyday. Sis is working hard to get back to the music. Sis is focused. Sis is eliminating stress from everywhere and everyone who presents it no matter who they are. Sis is working hard to be better than I was before COVID, before the pandemic, before the deaths and the losses, before the heartbreaks and the pain. Sis will be better than she was before the craziness.” She continued: “I thank God for another chance at life. I thank God for everyone who 'gets it'. I even thank God for those who don’t get it, those who insult me and those who judge what they know nothing about…you have a role in what propels me to chapter next as well.”

R&B SINGER EMANI DEAD AT 22: R&B singer Emani, known for songs including “Feelings” and “Close,” has died. She was 22. According to People, producer J Maine confirmed the singer’s death, saying, “Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. ” He continued, “I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was ‘The Color Red.’ The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.” According to The New York Post, he cause of death for Emani, whose real name was Emani Johnson has not immediately been revealed.