R&B Snippets: Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles

KELLY ROWLAND REGRETS SPOILING BEYONCE'S GENDER REVEAL: Kelly Rowland says that revealing the gender of Beyonce’s first child is one of her biggest screwups. She told the Yeah, I F*cked That Up podcast that it was the “worst moment” ever. In 2011, she slipped up when she told Bang Showbiz, “Jay-Z is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible … she won't be spoiled but she will be very well looked after”

TINA KNOWLES AND RICHARD LAWSON REPORTEDLY SPLIT: Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson have reportedly split after eight years together. According to AceShowbiz, the Knowles family matriarch and her husband have reportedly been living separate lives. The 69-year-old has even dropped Lawson’s name from her Instagram account although her IG id still says @MrsTinaLawson.