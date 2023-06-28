R&B Snippets: Keyshia Cole & Jacquees!

KEYSHIA COLE OPENS UP ABOUT DIVORCING EX DANIEL GIBSON: Keyshia Cole has opened up about divorcing ex Daniel Gibson. During an interview with People, the singer said that although she stayed while he cheated for a while because of their child Daniel “DJ”Gibson, Jr., she ultimate realized that “you just gotta choose you.” She continued, “That was a lot of the reason why I didn’t get a divorce through all the cheating. Because it was like, I just want to do it for my kid, you know what I’m saying?” She continued, “At some point you just gotta choose you and choose to be healthy. Regardless if my kids don’t have both parents I’m trying to create that safe space of co-parenting. That’s really what it’s all about.” Keyshia said that she is not giving upon love although its “rough out here.” She said, “A couple of people have told me my husband is in Dubai and I need to go overseas. I said, ‘Well bring him on!’ I just gotta get over there.”

JACQUEES ARRESTED FOR REPORTEDLY BITING AND KICKING A WOMAN AHEAD OF HIS WORLD TOUR: According to USA Today, Jacquees was arrested this past weekend after allegedly biting and kicking a woman after an argument at The Local Tap in Gwinnett County, GA. The singer was taken in for simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. The singer was later released on a $3,700 bond.