R&B Snippets: Lauryn Hill, Monica & Keyshia Cole!

LAURYN HILL RESPONDS TO DAUGHTER'S IG LIVE ABOUT HER TRAUMAUTIC CHILDHOOD: Lauryn Hill took to Facebook to respond to her daughter Selah Marley about her claims of her traumatic childhood. Marley has claimed that her mom physically abused her and her dad Rohan Marley was never around. Lauryn wrote, “Selah has every right to express herself, I encourage it, but she also got the discipline that black children get because we are held to a different standard,” The discipline was seen through the lens of a young child who also had no place to reconcile me as mom, and me as a larger than life public figure. It took me a while to realize that my children, and probably everyone who knew me saw me in this duality.” She continued, “If I am guilty of anything it is disciplining in anger, not in disciplining. My life has been about protecting my children from all kinds of danger, and that’s only possible when you protect yourself from the danger as well.” On her current relationship with her daughter, she said,“We’re both learning and healing, and each of my children has a similar story and journey. All of you in a rush to crucify someone, careful who you string up or nail up. You might have an extremely limited view of the actual reality.”

MONICA VOWS TO HELP EX C-MURDER GET OUT OF PRISON: Monica took to Instagram to speak on her ex C Murder, saying that she vows to help him get out of prison. She said, “You are not alone, The fight is about to change because you will not fight alone! Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them! I’m about to be on some other sh*t @cmurder.” C-Murder was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steven Thomas outside of a Louisiana nightclub in 2002. Although several witnesses have recanted their stories, C-Murder has been denied another trial multiple times.

KEYSHIA COLE AND DANIEL GIBSON FINALIZE DIVORCE SETTLEMENT: Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson have finally reached a divorce settlement, three years after filing. According to the Blast, the settlement will cover the division of their marital property, custody and support. Keyshia originally filed for divorce back in September 2017. She cited irreconcilable differences for the split and listed the date of separation as October 31, 2014. The couple got married in 2011.