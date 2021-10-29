R&B Snippets: Mariah Carey & Adele!

PRPhotos.com

MARIAH CAREY SELLS HER MOTHER'S HOME FOR $757,000: According to Rap-Up on Thursday (October 28th), Mariah Carey has reportedly sold her mother's upstate New York home in North Salem, N.Y. for $757,444. The house was originally purchased for $419,000 in 1994. Carey's mother currently lives in an upscale senior living facility in West Palm Beach, FL.

ADELE SELLS OUT UK SHOW PRESALE WITH OVER A MILLION FANS TRYING TO BUY TICKETS: According to a tweet from Hits Daily Double, Adele's pre-sale tickets for her shows at the U.K.'s Hyde Park had 1.3 million people trying to purchase the 130,000 presale tickets that were available. The shows, which will be her first in five years, are scheduled for July 1 and July 2.