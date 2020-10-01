R&B Snippets: Mariah Carey, Usher & More!

PRPhotos.com

MARIAH CAREY OPENS UP ABOUT HER SEXUAL ENCOUNTER WITH DEREK JETER: In her new book The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Mariah Carey opened up about her first sexual encounter with Derek Jeter. According to Too Fab, in an excerpt, the singer said that they shared a kiss and secretly talked while she was married to Tommy Mottola but they didn't have sex until after she was divorced because "Neither of us had wanted to cheapen our romance by cheating on my marriage." Once divorced, she flew to Tampa to see Derek. On their first time, she said, "Everything was so new and sweet, down to the smooth texture of his honey-dipped skin. It was how it was supposed to feel." Carey said that Jeter was the second man she's ever slept with. Ultimately, they didn't work out because they could not "live up to each other's fantasies," but they both fulfilled each other's needs at the time. She explained, "DJ was a love in my life, not of my life."

USHER'S GIRLFRIEND GIVES BIRTH TO A BABY GIRL: Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have welcomed a baby girl named Sovereign Bo Raymond. Usher announced the news on Instagram, saying, “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. “Isn’t She lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat ?? ?? ??” Usher is also the father to 11-year-old Naviyd Ely and 12-year-old Usher V (a.k.a. Cinco).

BRYSON TILLER TEAMS UP WITH DRAKE: Bryson Tiller and Drake have finally teamed up for a new song. According to RapUp, the song is entitled "Outta Time" and it will be released on Friday (October 2nd). A snippet of the song surfaced online and it features Drake singing.