R&B Snippets: Marques Houston & Alicia Keys!

MARQUES HOUSTON SAYS WOMEN HIS AGE COMES WITH 'BAGGAGE' AND 'KIDS': During a recent interview, 41-year-old Marques Houston opened up about marrying his 22 year old wife Miya when she was 19. He explained, “A red flag to me [was] always with a woman that had a kid. Nothing against single women, but single mothers with children are a red flag for me." He continued, “I tip my hat and respect women that are raising children on their own. But when I grew up, I never really wanted to have kids.” He added, “I would talk to my dad a lot, and he would always tell me to have your own kids because you never know what the baby daddy’s are about. So if you’re gonna have kids, make sure it is with a woman that never had kids. So that was always my red flag… and a woman with an attitude. I don’t like women with funky attitudes.” He also revealed that he thinks marrying a woman his own age could have been "disastrous." He explained, “Women that are my age… they kind of have a different outlook on life. Like a lot of women my age are very independent. They are very like, ‘I don’t need a man to do this for me ’cause I can do it for myself.’ I come from a generation that I love to provide for my wife.”

ALICIA KEYS ANNOUNCES 'KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR': Alicia Keys is hitting the road this summer. The superstar has announced her Keys to the Summer tour, which starts on June 28th in Fort Lauderdale and will make stops in Charlotte, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, NY before wrapping in Los Angeles on August 2nd.

Check out the tour dates below:

June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum

July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

July 18 Chicago, IL United Center

July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena

July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum