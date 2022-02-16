R&B Snippets: Mary J. Blige, Beyonce & More!

PRPhotos.com

MARY J. BLIGE AND SUMMER WALKER HEADLINE THE ROOTS PICNIC: Mary J. Blige and Summer Walker headline the Roots Picnic, which will be on June 4th and 5th and the Mann Center at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park. Other acts include Jazmine Sullivan, jazz revivalist Kamasi Washington, J Period, with Black Thought, Benny The Butcher, Rick Ross, Keyshia Cole, SWV, Musiq Soulchild, Masego, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Freddie Gibbs, Mickey Guyton, Yebba, and Chief Keef.

MIGUEL AND NAZANIN MANDI GET BACK TOGETHER: Five months after breaking up, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have revealed that they are back together. On Tuesday (February 15th), the singer posted a photo of he and Nazanin, along with the caption, “Love heals . Proud of us. When you put the work in and it works out.”

BILLBOARD NAMES BEYONCE 'LOVE ON TOP' AS TOP LOVE SONG OF THE 21ST CENTURY: Billboard has named Beyonce's 2011 hit "Love On Top" the top love song of the 21st century. Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" snagged the second spot, while Frank Ocean's "Thinking Bout You" came in at number three. Check out the top 10 below:

Beyonce’s ‘Love on Top’

Mariah Carey’s ‘We Belong Together’

Frank Ocean’s ‘Thinking Bout You’

Alicia Keys’ ‘If I Ain’t Got You’

Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’

Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’

Sade’s ‘By Your Side’

King Princess’ ‘1950

Ed Sheeran’s – ‘Thinking Out Loud’

Miguel’s ‘Adorn’