R&B Snippets: Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown & More!

MARY J. BLIGE TO RELEASE 'MY LIFE' DOCUMENTARY: Mary J. Blige is set to release a documentary called My Life based on the making of her 1994 album My Life. According to a press release, Mary “reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom.” The documentary will also follow her celebrating the album’s 25th anniversary back in 2019 by performing the entire album live for the very first time. Mary said in a statement, “I’m so excited to share the trailer for my new documentary. Get ready to learn the story behind one of the most inspiring albums of all time in. #MJBMyLife with Yours Truly!!" The documentary will be released on June 25th on Amazon Prime. (B. Scott)

CHRIS BROWN ISN'T DROPPING A NEW ALBUM UNTIL HE'S 'READY': Chris Brown took to social media to let fans know that he won't be dropping another album any time soon. He wrote in an Instagram Story, “I ain’t dropping no album until I’m ready. I need to give y’all a chance to miss me.” (The Shaderoom)

DREEZY SAYS JACQUEES FOUGHT MAN WHO ASSAULTED HER IN MEXICO: Dreezy took to social media to explain a recent altercation that she and Jacquees had while in Mexico. In a video of the incident that surfaced online, you can see Dreezy swinging her shoe at the man, calling him a “stupid a*s ni**a.” During the incident, Jacquees stood to the side calmly by security. Dreezy explained that Jacquees and the man got into a fight and when she walked over to see what happened, the man allegedly punched her in the face. This is when Jacquees allegedly body slammed and kicked the man as a result. Dreezy claims the man was arrested following the event. (The Shaderoom)