R&B Snippets: Mary J. Blige, Monica & More!

MARY J. BLIGE AND MICHAEL JORDAN MOMENT GOES VIRAL: A video of Michael Jordan congratulating Mary J. Blige on her Super Bowl performance has gone viral because Jordan seemingly palmed Mary's backside. Of course social media responded. One person tweeted, “MJ was WILDIN last night."

MONICA SHARES FOOTAGE OF MAINTENANCE WORKER JUMPING INTO BACKYARD POOL: Monica shared footage of a maintenance person she's hired to take a swim in her pool. She said, “LISTEN People been testing my gangsta ALL MONTH. He supposed to be working on the leak in the yard & dived in my sh*t like I can claim him on my taxes!” She added, “LOL people better stop playing in my face before the original gremlin come out #WordToYak."

H.E.R. ANNOUNCES 'BACK OF MY MIND' TOUR: H.E.R. has announced her Back of My Mind tour. The headlining tour kicks off in April. The singer siad in a statement, “I’ve been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it’s great to get back on the road. Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can’t wait to feel that energy again!”

Back Of My Mind Tour Dates:

4/8 (Fri) – Waikiki Shell (Honolulu, HI)

4/14 (Thur) – WAMU Theater (Seattle, WA)

4/16 (Sat) – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center (Portland, OR)

4/19 (Tue) – Bellco Theatre (Denver, CO)

4/21 (Thurs) – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park (Austin, TX)

4/24 (Sun) – Champions Square (New Orleans, LA)

4/26 (Tues) – The Andrew J Brady Music Center (Cincinnati, OH)

4/29 (Fri) – The Armory (Minneapolis, MN)

5/1 (Sun) – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (Indianapolis, IN)

5/3 (Tue) – Starlight Theatre (Kansas City, MO)

5/4 (Wed) – Saint Louis Music Park (St. Louis, MO)

5/16 (Mon) – YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA)

6/2 (Thu) – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Bridgeport, CT)

6/7 (Tues) – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion (Portsmouth, VA)

6/10 (Fri) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion (Wilmington, NC)

6/12 (Sun) Daily’s Place (Jacksonville, FL)

6/16 (Thu) – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (Tuscaloosa, AL)

6/18 (Sat) – Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC)

6/19 (Sun) – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (Charlotte, NC)