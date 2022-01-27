R&B Snippets: Mary J. Blige, Ray J & Bobby Brown!

PRPhotos.com

MARY J. BLIGE SAYS SHE DIDN'T FEEL BEAUTIFUL UNTIL 2016: Mary J. Blige has revealed that she didn't feel beautiful until around 2016, She told Elle, “I didn’t feel beautiful—like for real for real, not just ‘Hey, I’m pretty’ but actually believing it—until about 2016.” She continued, “If you’ve been beat down mentally by someone, you’re never pretty enough. You’re never smart enough. Nothing’s ever good enough.” Mary's new album Good Morning Gorgeous arrives on February 11th.

RAY J ADDRESSES SEX TAPE RUMORS: Ray J has also released a statement addressing a second sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian. Earlier this week, Kanye West said he met with Ray J to retrieve the tape and he later handed it over to Kim. Ray J tweeted, “This needs to stop” adding, “I also have kids.” In other news, Ray J was photographed at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump.

BOBBY BROWN TEAMS UP WITH A&E FOR A TWO PART DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL AND NEW REALITY SERIES: Bobby Brown has teamed up with A&E for a two part documentary special and a new reality show. According to Entertainment Tonight, Biography: Bobby Brown will explore the Grammy winner’s rise to stardom and his personal struggles with sobriety and the deaths of his two children, Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina, and first wife, Whitney Houston. A&E says the special will includes Brown’s first visits to the gravesite of Houston and Bobbi Kristina, and “holds a deeply moving tribute in honor of Bobby Jr.” In addition, Brown will also star in a new 12 episode docuseries entitled Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. Biography: Bobby Brown will premiere on May 30th and 31st at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. Bobby Brown: Every Little Step will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT following the conclusion of the two-part documentary.